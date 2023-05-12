EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $690,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Up 0.5 %

CB stock opened at $201.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

