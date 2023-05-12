EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after buying an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after buying an additional 434,644 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $341.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.