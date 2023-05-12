EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 871 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after buying an additional 103,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,000,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,845,000 after buying an additional 68,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 33.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,176,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,910,000 after buying an additional 293,145 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.
Shares of CB opened at $201.39 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.19 and its 200-day moving average is $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
