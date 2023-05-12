Evmos Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $59.19 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $59.19 million and $1.10 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

