FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $435.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $447.13.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $400.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.86. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

