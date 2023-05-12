Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Short Interest Up 209.5% in April

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 209.5% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fagron Price Performance

Fagron stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. Fagron has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Fagron Company Profile

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized medicine care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding. In addition, it supplies raw materials, utensils and equipment, semi-finished products, vehicles, and sterile and non-sterile compounded medicines.

