Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

FERG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($143.85) to £128 ($161.51) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8,448.82.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG stock opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $149.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.19.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 35,460 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,486,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ferguson by 1,789.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 65,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 756,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after acquiring an additional 200,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.