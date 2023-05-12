Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 10,060 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after buying an additional 1,465,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,959,000 after purchasing an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dover by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Dover by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dover by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 263,414 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.77. 105,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

