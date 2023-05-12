Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 114,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of SLYG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.43. 16,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,884. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $74.46. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

