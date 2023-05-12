Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 810.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

IPKW stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.06. 2,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,623. The company has a market capitalization of $81.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.75. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

