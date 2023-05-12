Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $686,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,414,000. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.94. 240,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,306. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $160.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.