Financial Enhancement Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,855,000 after acquiring an additional 600,749 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.50. 6,388,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,138,078. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

