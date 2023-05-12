Financial Enhancement Group LLC Invests $1.38 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $909,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHCV remained flat at $56.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $66.28.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

