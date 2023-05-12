Financial Enhancement Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 166,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,594,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,296,000 after acquiring an additional 618,432 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,706,000. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,047,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Value and Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,000.

VAMO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 23,230 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.34. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $28.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65.

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

