Financial Enhancement Group LLC Raises Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 344.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,240,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,550,000 after buying an additional 39,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,808,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,465,000 after purchasing an additional 206,326 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,394. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $205.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.67.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $7,231,440.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

