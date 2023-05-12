Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Acquires New Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in Lucid Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,318,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 377,395 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $188,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCID. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. 4,115,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,163,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.24. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 214.49%. The firm had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

