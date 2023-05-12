Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 1,100 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,948,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,369. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. UBS Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.42.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,965,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,429,617 shares of company stock valued at $418,833,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.