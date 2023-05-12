Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 112 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.46. The stock had a trading volume of 359,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,741. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $406.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.