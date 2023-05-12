Financial Review: Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) versus Its Peers

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) is one of 715 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bitdeer Technologies Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A N/A -7.96% Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors -46.60% -66.84% -1.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $333.34 million -$3.92 million -10.81 Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors $1.49 billion $3.42 million -11.29

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bitdeer Technologies Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

77.0% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bitdeer Technologies Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors 114 591 882 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 317.92%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group competitors beat Bitdeer Technologies Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

