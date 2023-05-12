First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 34,818 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,115,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 5.17% of MAG Silver worth $79,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MAG Silver by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,883,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,705,000 after buying an additional 40,414 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,527,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,803,000 after buying an additional 154,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MAG Silver by 98.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 420,757 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 735,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

