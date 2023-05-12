First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 73,343 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,343 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for approximately 3.3% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,208,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $32,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.85.

WTW stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.50. The company had a trading volume of 76,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.10.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

