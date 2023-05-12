First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,502 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 1.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Cummins worth $498,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.21. 191,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.84. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.