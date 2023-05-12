First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,733,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,132 shares during the period. Universal Health Services accounts for 1.8% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $666,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

UHS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $154.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

