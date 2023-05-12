First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $779.79 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,934 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 2.1% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $779,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,988,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,730,000 after purchasing an additional 110,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,802,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,483,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,989. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.