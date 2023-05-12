First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,878,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 56,566 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $167,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,572,000 after acquiring an additional 932,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,203,000 after acquiring an additional 421,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,122 shares of company stock worth $6,153,884. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $109.63. 459,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,958. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

