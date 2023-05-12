First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5,628.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,116 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,303,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,553,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 817,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

