First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354,382 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Deere & Company worth $231,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $337,686,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 840,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after purchasing an additional 138,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.65. The company had a trading volume of 279,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,839. The stock has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.61.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.55.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

