First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 293,169 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,169 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of U.S. Bancorp worth $430,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,852,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

