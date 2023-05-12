First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 1,239,391 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,239,391 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Travelers Companies worth $281,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $182.69. 95,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,565. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average of $182.14. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,222 shares of company stock worth $10,281,414. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

