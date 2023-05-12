First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 715,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,229,000 after purchasing an additional 429,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after purchasing an additional 328,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,451,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.85.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $119.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.98. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

