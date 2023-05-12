First Eagle Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,473,000. Elevance Health comprises about 2.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,082,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,239,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,653,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $5,917,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $148,934,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1 %

ELV stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $457.10. 109,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.45. The company has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.