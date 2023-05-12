First Energy Metals (CVE:FE) Trading ∞ Higher

First Energy Metals Ltd (CVE:FE – Get Rating) shares traded up ∞ during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,594 shares.

First Energy Metals Stock Up ∞

The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

First Energy Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Energy Metals Limited, an early stage exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties. Its early stage exploration properties include the Kaslo Silver property that covers an area of approximately 4,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; the Phyllis Cobalt property that consists of 112 mineral claim units covering an area of approximately 1,750 hectares located in Kenora Mining District, Ontario; and the Russel Graphite property, which comprises 30 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,798.06 hectares located in Gatineau area of Quebec province.

