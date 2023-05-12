First National Advisers LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Shares of PG stock opened at $154.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

