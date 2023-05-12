First National Co. (FXNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

First National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. First National has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First National to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Get First National alerts:

First National Stock Up 0.8 %

FXNC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. 7,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,118. The company has a market cap of $92.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First National has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $20.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First National

About First National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First National by 295.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First National in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First National by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in First National in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. 33.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

First National Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary. It offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.