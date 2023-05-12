First National Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FXNC)

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.
First National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. First National has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First National to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.
First National Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ FXNC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.66. 7,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,118. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First National has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.57.
About First National
First National Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary. It offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.
