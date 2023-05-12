First National Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FXNC)

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

First National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. First National has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First National to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

NASDAQ FXNC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.66. 7,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,118. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First National has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First National by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of First National during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First National by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First National during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First National Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary. It offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

