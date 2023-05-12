First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,953 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $59.64. 172,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,399. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

