First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $728,000.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. 1,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,128. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

