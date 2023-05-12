Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

Fiserv stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,263. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.04. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 106.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

