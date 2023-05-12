Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives $36.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 70.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 47,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $38.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.