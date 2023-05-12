Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Raised to $32.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on FLNC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.54.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. 2,309,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.75 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

