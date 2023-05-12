Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.48

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $188.55 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.46%.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

