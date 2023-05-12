Flywire Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flywire in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -98.37 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 8,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $236,395.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 923,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,306,072.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 8,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $236,395.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 923,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,306,072.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $325,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,621 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

