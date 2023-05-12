Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

Shares of FL traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. 1,387,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 177.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $109,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,915 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 294.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,295 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3,642.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,168,807 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,736,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

