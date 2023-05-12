Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.78

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.78 and traded as low as C$3.51. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 129,709 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of C$866.82 million, a PE ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 3.68.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

