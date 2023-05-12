Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $69.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

