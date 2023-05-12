Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Amdocs by 2,014.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Amdocs stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $76.79 and a 12-month high of $97.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

