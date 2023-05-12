Fountainhead AM LLC Acquires 1,446 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 202,672 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.54. 668,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

