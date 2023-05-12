Fountainhead AM LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Fountainhead AM LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.84. 365,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

