Fountainhead AM LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 45,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.51. 1,454,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day moving average is $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $431.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

