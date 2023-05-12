Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases New Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NULG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 78,298 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $942.89 million, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

